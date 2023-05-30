Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A man accused of killing his father, a former Missoula rural fire chief, entered a change of plea last week, in a case which has been pending in Missoula County District Court for more than two years.

Colton R. Merritt, 24, entered an Alford plea to one count of deliberate homicide, a felony, on Thursday, according to Missoula Chief Criminal Deputy County Attorney Matt Jennings. Under an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to gain a conviction.

A plea agreement filed on Wednesday by prosecutors recommends Colton be sent to the Montana State Prison for 95 years with no time suspended, although a judge will make the final call on Colton’s sentence at his next court date, scheduled for July 14.

Court documents allege that on Jan. 4, 2021, Colton called 911 and told dispatchers he shot his father, 58-year-old Daniel C. Merritt, in self-defense. Daniel was a retired Missoula Rural Fire Battalion Chief.

The shooting happened at Colton's house on Bailey Street. Colton allegedly shot him with a .22 bolt-action rifle, he told dispatchers, court documents state.

In February 2022, Missoula County District Judge Robert Deschamps ordered Colton to be evaluated at the Montana State Hospital after his attorney filed a notice saying Colton intended to rely on a "mental disease or disorder" defense.

At a status conference hearing in September of 2022, Colton's defense attorney informed the court that Colton was found fit to proceed, according to court filings.

Jennings said Colton's sentencing will be contested. Missoula Deputy County Attorneys Mac Bloom, Brittany Williams and Caitlin Williams are prosecuting the case, and Public Defender William Managhan is representing Merritt.

Colton is in custody at the Missoula jail.