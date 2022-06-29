 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missoula man arrested on suspicion of weekend assault appears in court

goddard

Allen Goddard. 

A Missoula man was released from jail after a domestic disturbance call on Saturday resulted in his arrest.

Allen C. Goddard, 45, is charged with one felony count of assault with a weapon.

Shortly after 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, Missoula police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Ernest Avenue for a domestic disturbance.

A woman called to report that Goddard assaulted her earlier that day. When she called, Goddard was gathering his numerous firearms after she had directed him to leave their shared home, according to charging documents.

He threatened to beat her, charging documents allege.

Prior to the Saturday incident, Goddard, the woman and other family members left for a trip to Washington state. During the trip, charging documents say Goddard punched one of his family members in the face. They subsequently drove back to Missoula.

When they arrived back at their home on Ernest Avenue, the survivor asked Goddard to leave. He first refused but then started packing up his guns.

According to charging documents, he picked up the woman’s AR-15 and pointed it at her. The muzzle of the rifle was pointed directly at her, and she believed Goddard was going to kill her.

She told officers this was intentional, and estimated Goddard had the weapon pointed at her for roughly 20 seconds. She believed if the gun would’ve been loaded, she wouldn’t be alive, charging documents state.

Police located multiple other guns in the house, including a shorter AR-15 rifle, two hunting rifles, a bow-type weapon and a gun case with an additional AR-15 rifle.

In her interview with detectives, the survivor detailed a history of aggressive behavior by Goddard. She alleged last fall that he strangled her, and two family members had to pull Goddard off her to stop the assault, charging documents stated.

Goddard wasn’t at the house when police arrived — he was located and arrested Monday morning.

Justice of the Peace Alex Beal released Goddard on his own recognizance. Goddard is ordered to have no contact with the woman and family members in this case. He is also prohibited from possessing weapons, and was placed on GPS monitoring. Beal noted the lack of Goddard's criminal history.

Beal stressed if Goddard violates the no contact or no weapons conditions, he’d face a minimum six-figure bond.

Goddard’s next hearing is set for July 11 at 9 a.m. in Missoula County District Court.

Domestic violence help

There are many resources available in Missoula for domestic violence and strangulation survivors.

The Missoula YWCA provides 24-hour crisis counseling, emergency shelter, transitional housing, mental health counseling, legal support and support groups for victims of crime. Their phone number is 406-542-1944.

The Missoula City-County Crime Victim Advocate Program provides legal advocacy for victims of crimes. Advocates can help you obtain a restraining order, report a crime to police or navigate options available to you through the justice system. They can be reached at 406-258-3830.

The University of Montana Student Advocacy Resource Center also provides support for survivors of violence and harassment. They offer free and confidential counseling, advocacy and a 24-hour support line at 406-243-6559.

