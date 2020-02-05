Missoula man banned from city meetings after threats

A Missoula man was banned from attending City Council meetings after making threats to "hunt down and eliminate" members of the Missoula City Council in a profanity-laced video he posted to YouTube in December.

Brandon Bryant, who has identified himself as an Air Force veteran, was issued a written notice of trespass this week after council members expressed safety concerns stemming from the video in which Bryant said:

"The entire Missoula City Council has sold out Missoula to the highest bidder and what's going to happen if the people who wronged everyone don't step aside and put their tails between their legs and run because over the next year, all those people … will be eliminated."

Council President Bryan von Lossberg immediately referred the threats to law enforcement and Mayor John Engen after he was made aware of the video late last week.

Interim Missoula Police Chief Mike Colyer said Bryant is not allowed to attend public meetings held by the city "indefinitely" while the police department conducts an investigation to determine whether the statements constitute a criminal offense.

