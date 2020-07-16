Missoula man calls for signs on monuments to prevent vandalism

Slotnick said during the commissioners meeting that he was “thoroughly unconvinced” that the person who defaced the statue had anything to do with the protests, and Commissioner Dave Strohmaier said he would want to "decouple" the demonstrators and demonstrations from whatever vandalism may have occurred.

“I think it's an erroneous assumption on some folks part that it was the demonstrators who did the vandalism and we have no idea who did it,” Strohmaier said in the meeting.

Gordon told the Missoulian that he felt the commissioners' decision was a “purely political move in an effort to ‘decouple the Black Lives Matter protests from the monument's vandalism.’

“If nobody knows that it’s a protected monument and there's no sign that says it and states the consequences of vandalizing it, what's going to prevent it from being vandalized again?” Gordon told the Missoulian.

“That's why the city is putting the signs up in the Rose Park so people know that you're protected monuments and there's penalties if they're vandalized.”