Missoula man calls for signs on monuments to prevent vandalism

The City of Missoula plans to put up signs around World War II memorials in Rose Memorial Park warning people that vandalizing memorials carries serious consequences.
The signs, which City Attorney Jim Nugent said will likely be installed within the next week, stems from a request by a resident who was angered when someone defaced the Doughboy war memorial statue outside the Missoula County Courthouse in early June.
“By not condemning these despicable acts, our elected representatives disrespect all veterans and may be providing a green light for future acts of vandalism,” Dennis Gordon, the resident who wrote to the city and county, wrote in a guest column in the Missoulian.
The Doughboy memorial, which is on county property, was vandalized with spray paint and a desecrated American flag amid protests that took place on the courthouse lawn — as well as around the country and the world — following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. However, Missoula County Commissioners pointed out that the vandal has not been caught when they decided during an administrative meeting on Tuesday not to add signs near the statue.
“I don't personally believe a plaque or a sign on the Doughboy statue would have prevented vandalism or would prevent further vandalism,” Commissioner Josh Slotnick said during the meeting.
Slotnick said during the commissioners meeting that he was “thoroughly unconvinced” that the person who defaced the statue had anything to do with the protests, and Commissioner Dave Strohmaier said he would want to "decouple" the demonstrators and demonstrations from whatever vandalism may have occurred.
“I think it's an erroneous assumption on some folks part that it was the demonstrators who did the vandalism and we have no idea who did it,” Strohmaier said in the meeting.
Gordon told the Missoulian that he felt the commissioners' decision was a “purely political move in an effort to ‘decouple the Black Lives Matter protests from the monument's vandalism.’
“If nobody knows that it’s a protected monument and there's no sign that says it and states the consequences of vandalizing it, what's going to prevent it from being vandalized again?” Gordon told the Missoulian.
“That's why the city is putting the signs up in the Rose Park so people know that you're protected monuments and there's penalties if they're vandalized.”
Nugent said Mayor John Engen and the city’s Parks and Recreation Department will post discreet signs, which as initially proposed would reference the Federal Veterans Memorial Preservation and Recognition Act, which establishes criminal penalties for anyone who "willfully injures or destroys, or attempts to injure or destroy … veterans' memorials.”
Meanwhile, commissioners said that a state law protecting the Doughboy monument was sufficient, and that it would be excessive to add signs to enforce every law. According to state law, anyone who defaces or vandalizes a memorial faces 10 years in jail and a $50,000 fine.
The cost of the city signs will be under $200 from the City Parks and Recreation Department’s budget, said communications specialist Becky Goodrich.
Nugent said the exact language for the signs has not been finalized. The draft language, shared by Goodrich, states: "Monuments are protected under the Federal Veterans Memorial Preservation Act. Vandalism to any monument is a federal crime punishable by fine and up to 10 years in federal prison."
In late June, President Trump issued an executive order that instructed federal law enforcement authorities to prosecute people who damage federal monuments, and threatened to withhold funding from local governments that fail to protect their statues from vandalism.
Gordon said he intends to continue pursuing signs with the county.
