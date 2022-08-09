Missoula man charged with assaulting underage girls

A Missoula man faces the possibility of life in prison for allegedly sexually assaulting three underage girls in the area during a two-year period.

Tyler Wayne Goeres, 37, appeared in Missoula County District Court on Tuesday after being arrested on a warrant Monday. He’s been charged with sexual assault of a minor, attempted sexual assault of a minor and sexual intercourse without consent, all felonies.

Goeres, who did not have an attorney at the time, did not make a plea to District Judge Dusty Deschamps on Tuesday. If he is convicted on all charges, he could face up to 300 years in prison and a $150,000 fine.

Charging documents allege on Oct. 28, 2020, that a victim approached her school counselor and said she had been assaulted. School officials told Missoula Police Department detectives, who allege that the victim was assaulted by Goeres in her house while she was asleep.

Goeres is alleged to be dating the victim's mother and lived with the victim, according to charging documents.

Detectives also interviewed the victim’s aunt and a friend of the victim, who both experienced similar situations. The aunt alleged Goeres assaulted her when she was as young as 15, at houses in Bonner and Missoula, according to charging documents.

The victim’s friend alleged Goeres assaulted her at a sleepover when she was 11 in 2020. The most recent alleged assault happened to the first victim in June 2022.

Goeres’ bail is set at $100,000. He is currently not allowed to contact the victims, or any minor. He is also banned from where children congregate, like schools, parks and playgrounds.