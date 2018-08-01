A Missoula man with two prior convictions for partner or family member assault has been charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member and felony partner or family member assault.
A complaint was filed against Kevin Joseph Scott, 32, last week in Justice Court by the Missoula County Attorney’s Office.
According to court records, a woman called 911 on July 26 to report that her boyfriend, identified as Scott, had strangled her and thrown her to the ground. Missoula County Sheriff’s deputies responded and interviewed the woman at her residence.
She alleged that she and Scott had been arguing that day, and at one point Scott called her a slur, picked her up and threw her to the bathroom floor. The woman told deputies that Scott placed her in a “choke hold” with one arm in front of her throat and the other behind her neck. She estimated that Scott strangled her for 5-10 seconds, during which time she could not breathe. Scott then released her, she said, but threw her down again on the bedroom floor. Scott then allegedly fled the home after the woman indicated she was going to call police.
Scott made his initial appearance in Justice Court on Tuesday. He is being held on $50,000 bond.