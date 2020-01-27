A Missoula man is facing one count of animal cruelty for killing his estranged wife's puppy on Sunday, according to Missoula County Justice Court filings.
Nicholas Allen Beres, 29, pleaded not guilty to the charge at his initial appearance Monday before Missoula County Justice of the Peace Alex Beal.
While Beres' animal cruelty charge is a misdemeanor, it triggered a potential revocation proceeding of his deferred sentence in a separate case, Beal said during the hearing. He was booked into the Missoula County jail on Sunday without bond.
Missoula County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home on Speedway Avenue on Sunday following reports a man there had killed a dog by breaking its neck. When deputies arrived, they found Beres on the front porch "near a large pool of blood," according to charging documents.
Beres told deputies he had been sleeping in the living room when he woke up to find the puppy had defecated in its crate, according to court documents. Beres admitted to grabbing the puppy and striking it with a closed fist, according to charging documents.
You have free articles remaining.
Beres' wife, told deputies she had gotten the 5-month-old Labrador-mastiff mix puppy to help her through her separation with Beres. She said she walked outside after hearing Beres yelling outside, followed by several loud thumps.
Deputy Missoula County Attorney Meghann Paddock did not request Beres be held on bail but asked Beal to impose a condition he have no contact with his estranged wife and be prohibited to be in possession of any animals. Beal obliged, noting Beres would likely remain jailed for allegedly violating his suspended sentence.
The charge connected to the earlier sentence was unclear in court. The prosecutor referenced an earlier partner family member assault and the judge mentioned criminal mischief and burglary charges.
Beal set Beres' next hearing for March 25.