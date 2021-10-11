 Skip to main content
Missoula man charged with possessing, intending to sell meth, fentanyl
Carlos Aguirre, 35. 

A Missoula man made his initial appearance in U.S. District Court last week for allegedly possessing and intending to sell meth and fentanyl.

Carlos Guatimea Aguirre, 35, of Fresno, California, and Missoula, appeared Thursday in federal court on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. He is also charged with illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition. 

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto presided.

After conducting surveillance, authorities served a search warrant on Aguirre's residence last Wednesday on Russell Park West in Missoula, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court. Officials recovered about 6.8 pounds of suspected meth, suspected fentanyl pills, assorted ammunition and about 21 firearms.

The amount of suspected meth and fentanyl recovered, along with the packaging, indicated to officials that the substances were intended for distribution, court documents say. The suspected meth was packaged for sale.

Aguirre has a 2011 felony conviction for possession of an assault weapon out of Los Angeles County.

If convicted of the most serious crime, Aguirre faces a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release. He was detained pending further proceedings.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Missoula Police Department investigated the case.

