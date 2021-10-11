Missoula man charged with possessing, intending to sell meth, fentanyl

A Missoula man made his initial appearance in U.S. District Court last week for allegedly possessing and intending to sell meth and fentanyl.

Carlos Guatimea Aguirre, 35, of Fresno, California, and Missoula, appeared Thursday in federal court on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. He is also charged with illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto presided.

After conducting surveillance, authorities served a search warrant on Aguirre's residence last Wednesday on Russell Park West in Missoula, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court. Officials recovered about 6.8 pounds of suspected meth, suspected fentanyl pills, assorted ammunition and about 21 firearms.

The amount of suspected meth and fentanyl recovered, along with the packaging, indicated to officials that the substances were intended for distribution, court documents say. The suspected meth was packaged for sale.

Aguirre has a 2011 felony conviction for possession of an assault weapon out of Los Angeles County.