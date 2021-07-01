Missoula man charged with threatening Winds of Change employee with knife

Bail was set at $25,000 for a Missoula man who was arrested following reports he threatened a Winds of Change employee with a knife on Tuesday.

Neil E. Mahle, 58, made his initial appearance in Missoula Justice Court on Wednesday afternoon. He has been charged with one count of assault with a weapon, a felony.

Police were dispatched to Winds of Change on Tuesday morning for a report of an assault with a weapon, according to charging documents filed by the Missoula County Attorney’s office.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When officers arrived, they spoke with an employee who reported a man, identified as Mahle, threatened him with a knife after the employee tried to calm Mahle down when he was upset. The employee told law enforcement he thought Mahle may kill him.

Another Winds of Change employee reported she had seen Mahle acting in a threatening way in the parking lot following the incident with the knife.

Officers later located Mahle and arrested him. He was booked into the Missoula County Detention Facility on Tuesday afternoon.

During Mahle’s first appearance in court, a representative from Winds of Change requested he not be released on his own recognizance due to safety concerns.

Mahle’s next court hearing is set for July 12 at 9 a.m.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.