Missoula man convicted of raping employee

A man was convicted Wednesday of raping a subordinate employee while the two were alone at the restaurant where they both worked.

The jury, made up of eight men and four women, convicted Bryce Caleb Hamernick, 27, of felony sexual intercourse without consent after about three hours of deliberation.

Missoula County Judge John Larson scheduled Hamernick’s sentencing for July 8 and ordered him to be taken into custody by the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office. He could face up to 20 years in the Montana State Prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

Hamernick’s trial began Friday. Both he and the victim in the case testified during the four-day trial.

During closing arguments, Hamernick’s private defense attorney, Peter Lacny, argued the case was a matter of “he said, she said.”

A woman reported Hamernick had raped her to the Missoula Police Department in July 2018. Hamernick was the woman’s manager at the restaurant where they both worked. The two were alone closing down the restaurant when Hamernick raped her, according to court documents.

At trial, prosecutors showed the jury text messages between Hamernick and the woman as well as a letter he wrote to the woman after she reported being raped to police.