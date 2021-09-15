 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missoula man dies after being struck by vehicle near Butte
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Missoula man dies after being struck by vehicle near Butte

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Missoula man lost his life after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday on Interstate 15 near Rocker in Butte.

The driver of the car, a 59-year-old man from Inkster, Mich., was traveling southbound on Interstate 15 when he drifted slightly off the right side of the roadway, according to a Montana Highway Patrol report. The victim, a pedestrian, was heading northbound on the southbound shoulder of the road.

According to dashcam footage from the driver’s car, a 2018 Freightliner and a 2013 trailer, the victim jumped towards the traffic lane as the driver struck him — the driver then pulled off to the side of the road to report the crash. The incident occurred near mile marker 121.

Road conditions were bare and dry.

The man, 34, was dead on arrival. His name has not been released and the crash is still under investigation.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Reaching and convincing vaccine skeptics

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

$100K bond set for Missoula sex assault suspect
Local News

$100K bond set for Missoula sex assault suspect

Kevin W. Sandberg, 59, appeared in Missoula County Justice Court on Friday afternoon. He is charged with one count of sexual intercourse without consent and one count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, both felonies.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News