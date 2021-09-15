Missoula man dies after being struck by vehicle near Butte

A Missoula man lost his life after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday on Interstate 15 near Rocker in Butte.

The driver of the car, a 59-year-old man from Inkster, Mich., was traveling southbound on Interstate 15 when he drifted slightly off the right side of the roadway, according to a Montana Highway Patrol report. The victim, a pedestrian, was heading northbound on the southbound shoulder of the road.

According to dashcam footage from the driver’s car, a 2018 Freightliner and a 2013 trailer, the victim jumped towards the traffic lane as the driver struck him — the driver then pulled off to the side of the road to report the crash. The incident occurred near mile marker 121.

Road conditions were bare and dry.

The man, 34, was dead on arrival. His name has not been released and the crash is still under investigation.

