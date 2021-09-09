Missoula man dies in fatal crash near Milford Colony

A Missoula man died in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning near Milford Colony on Montana Highway 200.

The man, 60, was dead when officers arrived. Troopers responded to the scene at about 7 a.m., according to the Montana Highway Patrol incident report.

He was driving a commercial white Volvo truck westbound on Highway 200 when it drifted off the left side of the road near mile marker 112, crashing through a fence and a ditch before coming to a stop in a field, Montana Highway Patrol Dispatch said. Road conditions were clear and dry.

A seat belt was not used during the crash, dispatch said. Alcohol and drug use aren’t suspected factors, however speed is.

The name of the deceased has not been released and the case is still under investigation.

