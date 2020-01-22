A Missoula man formerly known as the drummer for a Johnny Cash cover band who has been fighting domestic violence charges for a year has taken his defense to the state’s high court.
Felipe Augustin Torres was convicted on a misdemeanor partner family member assault charge in trial late last year, and he was handed a suspended sentence of 12 months under probationary supervision. Torres appealed the judgement to the Montana Supreme Court on Jan. 8. His opening brief has not yet been filed.
The appeal comes after Torres’ probation officer filed two petitions to have his suspended sentence revoked for allegedly testing positive for alcohol on a urinalysis; conditions of his suspended sentence forbid him from drinking. The probation officer noted in her report that Torres had also lied to and yelled at her, and claimed to have no victims despite his conviction.
Torres’ public defender, Robin Hammond, noted Wednesday in a Missoula County District Court hearing on the revocation petition that Torres has maintained his innocence throughout the case. She added that Torres has paid off the majority of his fine from the conviction and completed his chemical dependency evaluation and family violence intervention class.
At the hearing, the revocation was not discussed in light of Torres' appeal, although Judge Shane Vannatta modified the terms of Torres’ sentence to allow him in bars only for employment reasons. He also denied Hammond’s request her client be assigned a new probation officer.