A Missoula man is facing 11 charges following domestic violence allegations stemming from incidents over the last few weeks.

Alan D. Wright, 27, is charged with two felonies: first-offense strangulation of a partner or family member and assault with a weapon, along with nine misdemeanors. Wright is being held on a $200,000 bail at the Missoula jail.

Last Thursday, Missoula police responded to a vandalism call. They documented criminal accusations against Wright spanning from March 18 through April 6. The accuser told the officer she and Wright previously shared a relationship. Home surveillance footage showed, on April 6, Wright ripping off window screens on her house, according to Missoula County charging documents.

Officers noted she was crying and had pepper spray with her to protect herself from Wright.

As officers were looking into the vandalism accusations, they got information that Wright was spotted at a bar in downtown Missoula. They were also tipped off that Wright was known to carry concealed firearms. When officers found him, Wright seemed to be heavily inebriated, and a pat-down search yielded a concealed 9 mm handgun in his pants pocket.

Police interviewed the survivor again, who reported that on March 18 her and Wright were arguing when he allegedly grabbed her by the throat before cocking his gun and “stating he was going to ‘kill her,’” charging documents read.

He held her down and repeatedly made threats against her life, the affidavit alleges. Wright is also accused of taking her phone and smart watch, both devices capable of calling 911. The two continued to struggle, and when the woman used his phone to try to call police, charging documents accuse Wright of placing her in a “full chokehold,” obstructing her airway.

The case is still being investigated, according to the affidavit. Wright’s arraignment in Missoula County District Court is scheduled for April 24.

Strangulation is a significant predictor of future lethal violence, and if someone has been strangled by a partner in the past, their risk of being killed by them is 10 times higher, according to Just Response, a project by the Office on Violence Against Women in the U.S. Department of Justice.