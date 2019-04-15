A Missoula man who reportedly terrorized his wife and children in their home last May was sentenced last week to 10 years in state prison.
Joshua Daniel Prink pleaded guilty in March to assault with a weapon, partner family member assault, assault on a minor and tampering with a communications device as part of a plea agreement in exchange for a 20-year prison sentence, with 10 years suspended.
According to charging documents, a woman reported Prink to Missoula police on May 24, 2018, for threatening his wife with a handgun in a convenience store parking lot. He was also holding a firearm when police arrived at his home following a third party's report, according to court records.
When Prink and the woman had returned to their house, he took her to the bedroom and threatened to kill her and the three children in the home, she told police. Prink reportedly grabbed a shotgun from a closet, struck the woman with the barrel of the gun and took her phone to prevent her from calling the police.
When their 12-year-old son tried to intervene, Prink reportedly hit him in the stomach, knocking him to the ground.
Prink reportedly admitted to the incident when police interviewed him, including the threats to kill her and their children. He told officers he had gotten "out of control" because he believed the woman lied to him.
He is ineligible for parole for the first five years of that sentence, as per the agreement with prosecutors.