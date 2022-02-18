Missoula man given 47 years in state prison for sexually abusing four young girls

A Missoula man who sexually assaulted four young girls was given a 47-year state prison sentence on Friday.

Jeffrey Allan Crocker, 46, pleaded guilty last September to five felony sexual assault counts, four of which were sexual assault involving a minor, along with one count of sexual intercourse without consent.

Crocker was initially charged with sexual assault of a 4-year-old girl in July 2019. The survivor disclosed to her family that Crocker had forced her to touch his genitals. She then was taken to the First Step Resource Center for an interview. A few days later while talking with Missoula police, Crocker made comments about waking up to the girl touching him some time months earlier, but told her to stop.

The following January, police received reports that Crocker had abused two more girls, who were ages 8 and 9 at the time. Both of these survivors said Crocker molested them in ways similar to the first girl that came forward.

One girl disclosed in a First Step Resource Center interview that Crocker visited her parents' house regularly, and she would frequently stay at his apartment overnight. She told authorities Crocker sexually abused them at his apartment, in his vehicle and “out in the woods," on several occasions, according to court documents. He also took them to sex stores and purchased items for later use.

A fourth survivor came forward in May 2020, when new charges were filed saying Crocker forced a minor to perform oral sex on him and touched her inappropriately in the spring of 2018.

Missoula County District Court Judge Shane Vannatta followed the sentencing recommendations of the plea agreement, which asked for 47 years for each of the five counts, all to be served at the same time.

No victim impact statements were read at Friday’s sentencing. Crocker indicated he took full responsibility for his actions and apologized to the survivors and their families.

He is required to register as a Level 1 sex offender, based off a psycho-sexual evaluation. Level 1 is the lowest tier designation in the state, and means the risk of a repeated sexual offense is low.

As part of the plea agreement, if he’s ever released from prison, Crocker is ordered to not go to places where children gather, including schools, parks, malls, movies, swimming pools and parades. He also is barred from having contact with any of the survivors, or anyone under the age of 18.

Judge Vannatta called Crocker’s actions a betrayal of trust, and said the sentence recognizes the damage done to the young girls in the case.

