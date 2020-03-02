Missoula man held for alleged MHP assault

A Missoula man is being held on $100,000 for allegedly assaulting a Montana Highway Patrol trooper on Friday after nearly running his pickup into the trooper’s patrol car.

Charging documents filed in Missoula County Justice Court on Monday allege Larry Alan Denison, 50, nearly rear-ended the trooper’s vehicle, which was parked and monitoring speeds on Highway 10 near the airport when Denison’s vehicle approached.

The incident led to a foot chase and fight in which Denison yelled, “I’ll beat you to death with rocks before you ever shoot me,” to one trooper, according to charging documents.

As Denison's pickup approached, the trooper followed it onto Airway Boulevard and then onto Expressway, where Denison pulled over and emerged from the vehicle, according to court documents. The trooper reported Denison did not follow commands to stay in his vehicle and show his hands. Charging documents state Denison reached into the back of his pickup, prompting the trooper to take cover and draw his firearm.

“It was a miracle that the officer or the defendant were not killed,” said Deputy Missoula County Attorney Carrie Garber at Denison’s initial appearance on Monday, clarifying that the trooper could have shot Denison when he reached into the pickup.

