Missoula man held on $250K bond following sexual assault, domestic violence charges

A Missoula man is accused of physically abusing and attempting to sexually assault a woman at her house.

Nathan B. Harbison, 35, is being held on $250,000 bond.

He is charged with three felonies — attempted sexual intercourse without consent, tampering with witnesses and informants, and a third partner assault offense. He also is charged with a second partner assault offense (stemming from a December incident with the same woman) and criminal destruction of a communication device, both misdemeanors.

Late Tuesday evening, a woman called the police department asking for a man to be removed from her residence. She hung up as she was transferred to 911. She texted 911 just before midnight asking that the man, identified as Harbison, be removed from her house at the 1300 block of Butte Street, a news release from the Missoula Police Department said. Officers responded and located Harbison and immediately detained him.

The woman told police the two had been arguing. He continued to fight when she tried to disengage, and pushed her against a wall several times, causing her to fall to the ground. After pushing her, Harbison bent her over a bed and forcibly tried to take her pants off, according to charging documents.

She clearly told him to get off of her, but he persisted in undressing her, the charging documents said. She said Harbison was trying to sexually assault her and that he did this for about 30 to 40 seconds. She was able to use her full force to kick him off her.

She then attempted to call 911, but Harbison grabbed her phone and threw it at a window, then tossed it down some stairs. When she did connect with dispatch, Harbison pushed her against a wall and covered her mouth with his hand, she reported.

When officers arrived, Harbison attempted to run from law enforcement but was quickly apprehended. He admitted to perpetuating domestic violence toward the woman to explain the pushing. He said he tried to have sex with her to “change her mind,” but claimed he stopped when the survivor asked him to and denied attempting to force her to have sex.

He further admitted to taking her phone to prevent her from contacting law enforcement.

At Harbison's initial appearance in Justice Court, state prosecution said Harbison has a history of domestic violence cases with intimate partners spanning multiple states. He also has not complied with protective orders.

Justice of the Peace Alex Beal ordered that Harbison is only to be released to pre-trial supervision and have no contact with the survivor in the case, including no phone communication. An arraignment hearing was set for Jan. 31 at 9 a.m. in Missoula County District Court.

There are many resources available in Missoula for domestic violence and sexual assault survivors.

The Missoula YWCA provides 24-hour crisis counseling, emergency shelter, transitional housing, mental health counseling, legal support and support groups for victims of crime. Their phone number is 406-542-1944.

The Missoula City-County Crime Victim Advocate Program provides legal advocacy for victims of crimes. Advocates can help you obtain a restraining order, report a crime to police or navigate options available to you through the justice system. They can be reached at 406-258-3830.

UM's Student Advocacy Resource Center also provides support for survivors of violence and harassment. They offer free and confidential counseling, advocacy and a 24-hour support line at 406-243-6559.

