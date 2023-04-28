A man is facing four felony charges stemming from accusations that he solicited a 12-year-old girl for sex in Missoula.

Darnell E. Montague, 29, is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children involving a person under the age of 16, one count of sexual intercourse without consent and one count of child prostitution. Montague is currently in the Missoula jail pending a $300,000 bond.

If convicted of all charges, Montague faces a possible maximum sentence of 220 years in the Montana State Prison. Montague hasn’t entered a plea to the charges yet.

On April 12, staff at a Missoula middle school alerted police to a student who was possibly solicited for sexual favors in exchange for money and gifts by a 29-year-old man, according to Missoula County charging documents.

A school administrator was shown a picture from the 12-year-old student’s Snapchat account of an adult man by the name of “Sugar Daddy.” Students reported to the administrator the minor planned to run away to Idaho with the man sometime in May.

Police learned through a witness that on April 10, it’s suspected she gave the man sexual favors in exchange for money, according to the affidavit.

Officers searched the survivor’s phone. They found a contact listed as “Sugardaddy,” with a username of “d.Montague1993,” according to the affidavit. Police found information about a local man named Darnell Montague with a birth year of 1993.

A detective reviewed the minor’s phone and found messages between her and “dj.montague1993.” According to court documents, one message from the suspect made a sexual request; the minor responded asking how much she would be paid.

The detective learned the girl deleted other messages off her phone when law enforcement got involved.

Snapchat gave the detective identifying information for Darnell Montague. He found out Montague has a pending case in Tarrant County, Texas, for allegedly having sex with a minor he met via Snapchat, according to the affidavit. It’s suspected he impregnated the minor.

The detective spoke with law enforcement in Texas, who said Montague left the South to avoid detection.

In an interview with the detective, Montague reportedly confirmed his username of “dj.montague1993” on Snapchat. He admitted to conversing with the Missoula 12-year-old, but said he thought she was 18, according to the affidavit. He also denied having sexual interactions with her or paying the minor for sex, and said “he would be surprised to know she was only 12 years old.”

Missoula Deputy County Attorney Andrea Haney is prosecuting the case.