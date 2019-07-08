The Missoula County Sheriff's Office on Monday identified the man killed in a single-vehicle crash on July 5 as Mark D. Roberts, of Missoula. He was 40 years old.
Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Sean Finley told the Missoulian Roberts was driving west on Mullan Road around 10:30 p.m. on July 5 when his vehicle drifted across the opposite lane and off the road.
His vehicle continued through a ditch and onto a storage unit company's property. The vehicle struck the back of the storage units, continued into a parked trailer and then a pickup before coming to a stop, Finley said.
Roberts succumbed to his injuries from the crash while at the scene, according to Finley.
Drugs and alcohol are suspected factors in the crash, according to MHP. Investigators noted Roberts was not wearing a seat belt.