A Missoula man was arrested on suspicion of exposing himself to a 12-year-old girl on a bus last week.

Jack A. Mellem, 36, is charged with one felony count of indecent exposure to a minor where the minor is under 16 and the defendant is four years older than the minor. He's also charged with one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

Mellem made his initial appearance in front of Missoula County Justice of the Peace Alex Beal on Friday. Beal set Mellem's bail at $50,000, twice the amount recommended by prosecution.

According to Missoula County charging documents, on Wednesday officers received a report that a man exposed himself and masturbated in front of a the girl on a Mountain Line bus.

The girl said she was on the bus when a bald man with a barbed-wire face tattoo got on near North Avenue and Johnson Street. He smiled at her and sat down, charging documents allege. While seated he exposed his genitals and touched himself while looking directly at the accuser, who reported the incident to the bus driver when the man left the bus.

Police found the man at the Southgate Mall and identified him as 36-year-old Mellem. He matched the description provided by the accuser. Mellem denied the allegations to police and claimed he was pulling his shorts up.

Mountain Line security footage reviewed by detectives showed a bald man near the girl on the bus.

"The video showed (the girl) reacting visibly to something by raising her leg and hand in an apparent attempt to shield her view from what the male was doing," charging documents read. His actions were not directly visible in the footage.

After he was arrested, Mellem started bashing his head into the a police car while he was seated inside. Officers told him he would be placed in a helmet or restraint device to stop him from hurting himself, but he physically resisted, charging documents allege.

Mellem is ordered to have no contact with the accuser and is barred from Mountain Line buses and the transfer center in downtown Missoula. His arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 27 in Missoula County District Court.