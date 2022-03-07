Missoula man jailed following Saturday car chase

A Missoula man is in custody following a police chase that wound through the University District in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Lennix J. Veal, 18, is charged with one felony count of criminal endangerment along with three misdemeanors: a first driving under the influence offense, fleeing from a peace officer and operating a vehicle without liability insurance.

Missoula police responded to a report of a road hazard early Saturday morning near Hillview Way and Black Pine Trail in the South Hills neighborhood.

Around 2:30 a.m., the driver of the suspect vehicle, later identified as Veal, was traveling at about 10 to 15 miles per hour over the posted speed limit, according to charging documents filed in Missoula County. Officers warned Veal to slow down, and continued moving debris from the intersection of Russell Street and 39th Street.

Police then saw the same car they had just encountered, a white Kia Forte, rapidly accelerating around a turn — an officer attempted a traffic stop but Veal did not yield.

Veal continued down Southwest Higgins Avenue, reaching speeds up to an estimated 100 miles per hour. He eventually turned east onto South Avenue, veering into the oncoming lane of traffic and straddling the middle line, charging documents said. This caused another motorist to stop and drive as far onto the shoulder as possible.

Veal then turned north onto Arthur Avenue, traveling again at speeds over 100 miles per hour. Near the intersection of Arthur Avenue and Beckwith Street, the Kia entered the middle lane, again causing another driver to have to move, according to charging documents. The chase continued through the University District.

Missoula officers set up a location at the Madison Street Bridge and East Broadway intersection to deploy a tire deflation device. Veal approached officers at about 90 miles per hour, nearly striking one officer, charging documents said. He ran over the deflation device and kept driving eastbound with deflating tires, eventually coming to a stop near Hankins Drive and East Broadway Street.

Veal told officers he didn't stop when officers initially turned their emergency lights on because he was scared of getting pulled over and wanted to get home, charging documents said. He disclosed that he had three alcoholic beverages that evening, and said he was in the wrong and admitted to his actions putting other drivers at risk. His blood-alcohol content came back as .128.

At his initial appearance Monday afternoon, Veal apologized to the community and for putting lives in danger.

Missoula County Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway set bail at $5,000. Veal is ordered to not consume any alcohol and to stay out of bars and casinos.

His arraignment is set for March 21 in Missoula County District Court.

