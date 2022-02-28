Missoula man jailed for allegedly physically abusing young woman

A Missoula man is in custody for allegedly physically abusing and strangling an 18-year-old woman.

Rafford Tucker, 60, is charged with one felony count of strangulation and one misdemeanor assault offense.

Missoula police officers responded to a Missoula home Friday to do a welfare check, according to charging documents. The caller reported Tucker had a history of violence toward two young women, both 18.

When officers made contact with Tucker, they observed what looked like defensive wounds inflicted by a victim on his face. When police asked him about these marks, Tucker did not reply — he smirked and raised his eyebrows.

The alleged victim, looking very timid and shy, said yes when officers asked if Tucker had hit her. They observed significant bruising on her. She described an incident from two days before when Tucker threw a backpack at her, pinned her against a wall and then threw her on a bed and pinned her there for about 10 minutes.

She said she could not breathe during the assault — when she communicated this to Tucker, he reportedly said “I don’t care.” She said Tucker has restricted her ability to breathe in the past, and once threw her to the ground so violently she lost consciousness.

Officers verified multiple reports had been made to law enforcement about these incidents. They also made contact with a friend of the survivor, who corroborated that she had told him Tucker threw her down and placed his knee on her head.

Tucker is ordered to have no contact with the two women if he is released from custody. Missoula County Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway set bail at $25,000. His arraignment was set for March 14 in Missoula County District Court.

There are many resources available in Missoula for domestic violence survivors.

The Missoula YWCA provides 24-hour crisis counseling, emergency shelter, transitional housing, mental health counseling, legal support and support groups for victims of crime. Their phone number is 406-542-1944.

The Missoula City-County Crime Victim Advocate Program provides legal advocacy for victims of crimes. Advocates can help you obtain a restraining order, report a crime to police or navigate options available to you through the justice system. They can be reached at 406-258-3830.

UM's Student Advocacy Resource Center also provides support for survivors of violence and harassment. They offer free and confidential counseling, advocacy and a 24-hour support line at 406-243-6559.

