 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missoula man killed in single-car crash near Sula
editor's pick alert top story

Missoula man killed in single-car crash near Sula

{{featured_button_text}}
Missoula man killed in single-car crash near Sula

Members of the Ravalli County Search and Rescue and Darby Volunteer Fire Department worked last Thursday to remove a vehicle involved in a fatal accident north of Sula from a pool of water.

 Courtesy Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Scott Bennett

A 30-year-old Missoula man was killed Thursday in a single-car crash north of Sula.

On Tuesday morning, Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Scott Bennett identified the man as Logan Robinson.

Details of the crash remain sketchy.

The accident was called in by a passerby at 9:30 a.m. Thursday after Robinson’s Nissan Altima was spotted half-submerged in a pool of water alongside U.S. Highway 93.

“We don’t know what time the crash occurred,” Bennett said Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The fact that Logan’s body was partially submerged in the cold water made it difficult for the coroner to determine time of death.

Logan’s vehicle was traveling northbound when it came to a place where the road curved to the left. It went off the right side of the road, launched into a pool of water, and slammed in a rock wall at highway speed, Bennett said.

“We have no witnesses and no idea why he crashed,” Bennett said. “We don’t know if drugs or alcohol were present. We’re waiting on tests from the crime lab.”

Logan was not wearing a seat belt.

Bennett said retrieving the vehicle and body was difficult.

The Darby Fire Department and members of the Ravalli County Search and Rescue responded to the scene. Search and rescue members used a small boat to help attach a cable from a tow truck that was used to pull the vehicle out of the water.

Bennett said the top of the vehicle had to be cut off to remove the body.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Court: New trial for man convicted of rape
Crime

Court: New trial for man convicted of rape

A 32-year-old Missoula man convicted last year of raping an intoxicated woman he found in a downtown parking garage in 2017 will get a new trial, the Montana Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Back the Blue Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News