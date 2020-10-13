Missoula man killed in single-car crash near Sula

A 30-year-old Missoula man was killed Thursday in a single-car crash north of Sula.

On Tuesday morning, Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Scott Bennett identified the man as Logan Robinson.

Details of the crash remain sketchy.

The accident was called in by a passerby at 9:30 a.m. Thursday after Robinson’s Nissan Altima was spotted half-submerged in a pool of water alongside U.S. Highway 93.

“We don’t know what time the crash occurred,” Bennett said Tuesday.

The fact that Logan’s body was partially submerged in the cold water made it difficult for the coroner to determine time of death.

Logan’s vehicle was traveling northbound when it came to a place where the road curved to the left. It went off the right side of the road, launched into a pool of water, and slammed in a rock wall at highway speed, Bennett said.

“We have no witnesses and no idea why he crashed,” Bennett said. “We don’t know if drugs or alcohol were present. We’re waiting on tests from the crime lab.”

Logan was not wearing a seat belt.

Bennett said retrieving the vehicle and body was difficult.