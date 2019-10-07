Ben Hamman, program coordinator for student support services at the University of Montana, will appear on Jeopardy tonight.
The episode, taped in August, will show at 6 p.m. on CBS stations, including KPAX in Missoula and KAJ in Kalispell.
Sworn to secrecy about the outcome, Hamman goes up against defending champion Kara Skinner of San Diego, a test accommodation center coordinator, and Jessica Garsed, a librarian from Augusta, Maine. Skinner won $17,800 in Friday’s Jeopardy airing.
You have free articles remaining.
Hamman, 41, said he’ll watch the show with his wife, Charity Atteberry, and friends at Flipper's Casino on South Third Street West. Flipper's is his former neighborhood bar and a traditional hangout for Jeopardy watchers.
Jeopardy, hosted by Alex Trebek since 1984, is a syndicated quiz show in which three contestants square off. The winner of each round moves on to face two new competitors the following night.
This story will be updated.