Missoula man pleads guilty to blowing up ATM

A Missoula man pleaded guilty on Thursday to blowing up an ATM outside a downtown bank last fall.

Guy Murray Culligan pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court of Montana to one count of malicious use of an explosive device, which carries a mandatory minimum of five years in prison. Culligan signed a plea agreement with prosecutors on Jan. 21.

Missoula police and fire departments responded on Nov. 7, 2019, to First Security Bank on East Broadway, where an ATM was ablaze. A fire inspector determined the machine had exploded after gasoline vapors had built up inside, according to filings by Assistant U.S. District Attorney Tara Elliott.

The witness who called police said they personally saw Culligan light the ATM on fire, setting off an explosion that shattered the windows on Culligan's van. No serious injuries were reported as a result of the blast, Missoula police said shortly after the incident, although Culligan's facial hair was singed when police located him and the van with broken windows.

