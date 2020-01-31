Missoula man pleads guilty to blowing up ATM

A Missoula man pleaded guilty on Thursday to blowing up an ATM outside a downtown bank last fall.
Guy Murray Culligan pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court of Montana to one count of malicious use of an explosive device, which carries a mandatory minimum of five years in prison. Culligan signed a plea agreement with prosecutors on Jan. 21.
Missoula police and fire departments responded on Nov. 7, 2019, to First Security Bank on East Broadway, where an ATM was ablaze. A fire inspector determined the machine had exploded after gasoline vapors had built up inside, according to filings by Assistant U.S. District Attorney Tara Elliott.
The witness who called police said they personally saw Culligan light the ATM on fire, setting off an explosion that shattered the windows on Culligan's van. No serious injuries were reported as a result of the blast, Missoula police said shortly after the incident, although Culligan's facial hair was singed when police located him and the van with broken windows.
Culligan was initially charged in state court, where filings alleged investigators found a pipe bomb containing .22 caliber bullets in his van.
Court filings in Missoula County District Court state Culligan admitted to purchasing a dollar's worth of gasoline, driving to the bank, pouring gas on the ATM near the intersection of Broadway and Madison, and throwing a lit object to ignite it. He sought to destroy the ATM because it had "seized another person's bank card that he was trying to use to obtain money," the affidavit said.
The pipe bomb, Culligan told investigators, was built by another person, but he brought it to possibly use to blow the ATM up, according to court records.
Culligan's case was moved from state court to federal court about two weeks after his initial arrest.
After changing his plea on Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Kathleen DeSoto, Culliigan's sentencing hearing was set for 9 a.m. on May 14 at the Russell Smith Federal Courthouse in Missoula.