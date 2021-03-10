 Skip to main content
Missoula man pleads guilty to meth charges
Missoula man pleads guilty to meth charges

A Missoula man admitted Wednesday to planning to sell methamphetamine after law enforcement officials found five pounds of meth in his store back in March.

Leon Paul Kavis, 36, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth as well as to possession with intent to distribute meth. The charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. He will be held in federal custody until his sentencing hearing.

Law enforcement officials believe Kavis was a source of meth in the Flathead Valley from about November 2019 to November 2020. California authorities reported Kavis may have worked with others to bring meth to Montana for distribution, according to a news release from Acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson.

Authorities later found five pounds of meth in Kavis’ East Missoula shop. The package was addressed to Kavis’ shop and had his number listed, according to federal prosecutors. Kavis denied parts of the government’s case.

Kavis was investigated by the FBI, Missoula Police Department and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 8 before U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen.

