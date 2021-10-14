Missoula man pleads no contest to shooting wife in shoulder

A Missoula man entered a no-contest plea to accusations that he shot his wife in the shoulder in July 2020 and tried to convince her to falsify information about what happened.

Sean A. Shriner, 42, appeared in Missoula County District Court on Thursday on one count of attempted deliberate homicide and one count of tampering with witnesses and informants, both felony charges. Missoula County District Court Judge Shane Vannatta presided.

A no-contest plea means the defendant accepts the punishments of a guilty plea without admitting guilt.

Missoula sheriff’s deputies responded on July 24, 2020 to a report of a woman shot in the shoulder on Bluebird Drive in Missoula County.

In the background of the 911 call, Shriner can be heard saying, "The intruder is here, I'm trying to shoot him," before the sound of additional gunfire, according to court documents.

The woman was transported to Providence St. Patrick Hospital, where she told law enforcement her husband, Shriner, had been drinking before claiming he saw someone peeking in the window.

She told deputies Shriner has PTSD from his military experience. A search of the home yielded 13 shell casings outside the window.