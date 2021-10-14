Missoula man pleads no contest to shooting wife in shoulder

A Missoula man entered a no-contest plea to accusations that he shot his wife in the shoulder in July 2020 and tried to convince her to falsify information about what happened.
Sean A. Shriner, 42, appeared in Missoula County District Court on Thursday on one count of attempted deliberate homicide and one count of tampering with witnesses and informants, both felony charges. Missoula County District Court Judge Shane Vannatta presided.
A no-contest plea means the defendant accepts the punishments of a guilty plea without admitting guilt.
Missoula sheriff’s deputies responded on July 24, 2020 to a report of a woman shot in the shoulder on Bluebird Drive in Missoula County.
In the background of the 911 call, Shriner can be heard saying, "The intruder is here, I'm trying to shoot him," before the sound of additional gunfire, according to court documents.
The woman was transported to Providence St. Patrick Hospital, where she told law enforcement her husband, Shriner, had been drinking before claiming he saw someone peeking in the window.
She told deputies Shriner has PTSD from his military experience. A search of the home yielded 13 shell casings outside the window.
A day later, on July 25, the woman contacted officials to report her initial story about the incident had not been correct, and that she lied because she believed Shriner would get out of jail and kill her if she told the truth, court documents state.
During an altercation on the night of July 24, court documents say Shriner retrieved a 9-millimeter handgun, pointed it at his wife and shot her through the shoulder. He then reloaded the handgun.
"The defendant then immediately began planning his story and said he was going to go to jail for this," charging documents said. Shriner directed the woman to tell 911 he had seen an intruder, then broke out a kitchen window and fired the gun several times.
At Shriner’s initial appearance, state prosecution said the victim detailed to detectives a history of domestic violence by Shriner.
Initially, Shriner was also charged with one count of assault on a minor and one charge of assault with a weapon. Both were dismissed at Thursday’s hearing.
According to a plea agreement filed into district court on Tuesday, state prosecution is asking for a 40-year sentence at the Montana State Prison for the attempted homicide charge and 10 years for tampering with a witness. They are asking for the two sentences to run simultaneously with one another with no time suspended.
Sentencing was set for Dec. 10 at 9 a.m.