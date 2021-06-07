 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missoula man pleads not guilty to allegedly starting house fire
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Missoula man pleads not guilty to allegedly starting house fire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
kirkbride

Ryan Allan Kirkbride, 42. 

 Provided

A Missoula man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of arson and criminal endangerment.

Ryan Allan Kirkbride, 42, was arraigned in Missoula County District Court on one count of arson and four counts of criminal endangerment.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Kirkbride was arrested on suspicion of starting a house fire at the 1500 block of Howell Street on May 13. When police arrived at the scene, he was on the roof of a neighboring home refusing to come down, charging documents said. Officials spent several hours in negotiations with him in efforts to get him off the roof.

According to the Montana Board of Crime Control, these are the ten Montana counties with the highest violent crime rate per 1,000 people.

A bond hearing was set for Wednesday before Missoula District Judge Leslie Halligan. He was remanded to the custody of the Missoula County Sheriff.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden invites Ukrainian president to White House

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News