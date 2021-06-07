Missoula man pleads not guilty to allegedly starting house fire

A Missoula man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of arson and criminal endangerment.
Ryan Allan Kirkbride, 42, was arraigned in Missoula County District Court on one count of arson and four counts of criminal endangerment.
Support Local Journalism
Kirkbride was arrested on suspicion of starting a house fire at the 1500 block of Howell Street on May 13. When police arrived at the scene, he was on the roof of a neighboring home refusing to come down, charging documents said. Officials spent several hours in negotiations with him in efforts to get him off the roof.
A bond hearing was set for Wednesday before Missoula District Judge Leslie Halligan. He was remanded to the custody of the Missoula County Sheriff.
Click any reaction to login.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Zoe Buchli
Crime and courts reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.