Missoula man pleads not guilty to child pornography charges

A Missoula man pleaded not guilty on May 24 to charges of receiving child pornography.

Aaron Charles Fritsch, 50, was arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto, according to a Friday news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Fritsch knowingly received child pornography between March 8 and June 24, 2020, according to charging documents filed in April.

If convicted of the most serious crime, Fritsch faces a mandatory minimum five to 20 years in state prison, a $250,000 fine and five years to life of supervised release.

The Homeland Security Investigations and Montana Probation and Parole Division investigated the case, the release said. Fritsch was detained at the Montana State Prison pending further proceedings.

