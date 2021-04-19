Missoula man pleads not guilty to endangerment of child

A Missoula man pleaded not guilty on Monday to allegations of exposing a child to methamphetamine.
Yancey James Benjamin, who was about 30 at the time of the incident, was arraigned on one count of endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of criminal possession with intent to distribute, both felony charges.
If convicted, Benjamin could be sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in state prison for endangerment of a child and 40 years for both counts of criminal possession.
On April 6, a deputy U.S. marshal located and arrested Benjamin at a residence on Pinewood Lane in Missoula County, where they found about 21 grams of methamphetamine and notes detailing Benjamin’s involvement in purchasing and selling the drug, according to court documents.
Benjamin had an outstanding Department of Corrections field warrant for failing to report to his probation officer, as well as an outstanding $20,000 district court arrest warrant, according to charging documents.
After arresting Benjamin and entering the residence, officers found drug paraphernalia including clear glass pipes commonly used for smoking methamphetamine, according to charging documents. Benjamin’s probation officer also located two small baggies of what appeared to be methamphetamine.
Officers also arrested Benjamin’s girlfriend, Ashlee Marie Coyle, who explained that she and Benjamin had been living at the residence for the last three years with her child, a 9-year-old girl, according to court documents.
She said the Pinewood Lane residence belonged to Benjamin’s parents, and that the couple and Coyle’s daughter were living in the guest area of the property, according to court documents. Coyle also told officers that she and Benjamin were current users of methamphetamine.
Officers also located four suboxone strips, four MDMA pills and multiple prescription pills upon further investigation, according to charging documents. The methamphetamine was in a container and had been left uncovered on a shelf right next to the toilet, easily within reach of the child.
Bail was first set at $50,000 during Benjamin’s initial appearance and later reduced to $20,000. He remains in custody at the Missoula County Detention Facility.
A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.