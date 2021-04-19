Missoula man pleads not guilty to endangerment of child

A Missoula man pleaded not guilty on Monday to allegations of exposing a child to methamphetamine.

Yancey James Benjamin, who was about 30 at the time of the incident, was arraigned on one count of endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of criminal possession with intent to distribute, both felony charges.

If convicted, Benjamin could be sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in state prison for endangerment of a child and 40 years for both counts of criminal possession.

On April 6, a deputy U.S. marshal located and arrested Benjamin at a residence on Pinewood Lane in Missoula County, where they found about 21 grams of methamphetamine and notes detailing Benjamin’s involvement in purchasing and selling the drug, according to court documents.

Benjamin had an outstanding Department of Corrections field warrant for failing to report to his probation officer, as well as an outstanding $20,000 district court arrest warrant, according to charging documents.

After arresting Benjamin and entering the residence, officers found drug paraphernalia including clear glass pipes commonly used for smoking methamphetamine, according to charging documents. Benjamin’s probation officer also located two small baggies of what appeared to be methamphetamine.