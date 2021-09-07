 Skip to main content
Missoula man pleads not guilty to prohibited firearm possession
Missoula man pleads not guilty to prohibited firearm possession

A Missoula man pleaded not guilty last week to a prohibited person in possession of a firearm charge.

Noah Alexander Van Pelt, 28, appeared in Missoula U.S. District court on Aug. 30. U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto presided.

On March 6, 2021, Van Pelt, knowing he had been convicted of a crime in 2019, possessed a firearm and ammunition, court documents said.

If convicted, Van Pelt could face a maximum of 10 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

He was released pending further court proceedings.

The Missoula Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. 

