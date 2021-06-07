 Skip to main content
Missoula man pleads not guilty to robbery, assault with a weapon
Missoula man pleads not guilty to robbery, assault with a weapon

rio b

Rio Don Beierle, 25. 

A Missoula man pleaded not guilty Monday to three felony charges.

Rio Don Beierle, 25, was arraigned in Missoula District Court on one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, one count of assault with a weapon and one count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

On May 7, Beierle was arrested on suspicion of robbing a Missoula man at his home on Liberty Lane and hitting him with a pistol. He was one of four suspects detained in connection with the robbery.

A bond hearing is set for Thursday before Missoula District Judge Shane Vannatta. Beierle was remanded to the custody of the Missoula County Sheriff.

