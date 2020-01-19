Weeks after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968, in the midst of the racial unrest that followed, President Robert Pantzer announced a new scholarship on the University of Montana campus.
The Dorsey-King Memorial Scholarship, with a start-up fund of $500 from the UM Foundation, would to be given to a student “who has contributed the most in the improvement of racial relationships" at UM.
It was a fitting tribute to both King and James Dorsey. Dorsey was born at Fort Missoula in 1897, son of a non-commissioned officer in the 25th Infantry Division. A standout on the football field and track for the Montana Grizzlies, James became the university’s first black graduate in 1922, and its first black law school graduate in 1927.
Dorsey set up practice in Milwaukee a year later but returned often to his hometown. He was here when UM honored legendary Grizzly athlete and head athletic trainer Naseby Rhinehart (1911-1991) at halftime of the Grizzlies’ basketball finale in March 1956.
“James Dorsey of Milwaukee, Grizzly great of 1920, who sent Rhinehart to Missoula in 1931 to shine in three sports for Montana State University, will be here,” the Missoulian said that morning. The following day, after a one-point win over Colorado State, the paper reported: “Dorsey spoke eloquently in appreciation of the opportunity afforded Rhinehart to make the best of life, as a good student, as an athlete and a trainer.”
He was back again in 1963, when he accepted the university alumni association’s Distinguished Service Award.
Just three years later, on May 11, 1966, Dorsey died tragically in a house fire in Milwaukee.
The Associated Press account was a Page 1 story in the Missoulian.
“A Milwaukee human rights leader and his daughter died Wednesday in a fire that broke out in a bedroom of their home,” it began, adding later, “Dorsey was former chairman of the Governor’s Commission on Human Rights and a long-time leader in Milwaukee’s Negro community.”
He had received the James J. Hoey Award in New York in 1957 for "outstanding contributions to interracial justice," along with union president George Meany. The following year Dorsey received the B’Nai B’rith award for interracial justice. He was a former president of the Milwaukee chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
It appeared Dorsey had been trying to extinguish a bedroom fire in the bedroom of his daughter, Vivian Dorsey Rhinehart, 28, a high school English and Spanish teacher who had married Naseby Rhinehart Jr. in 1963. She was found unburned but dead of smoke inhalation. Her 21-month-old daughter was rescued by Dorsey’s wife, the former Vivian Brooke of Billings. They'd been married for 43 years.
Dorsey’s birth 69 years earlier was noted in the Daily Missoulian on April 1, 1897: “Mr. E.T. Dorsey, proprietor of the Fort Missoula livery stable, is the proud father of a bouncing boy that made its advent in his family several days ago. Both mother and child are doing nicely.”
He grew up in one of Missoula’s few black families, for at least awhile in a home that’s now the site of the Garlington, Lohn and Robinson high-rise on West Broadway. In third grade at Irving School (later Central), Dorsey recited “The Christmas Star” at the citywide Christmas pageant. His sixth-grade recitation, in February 1909, was Whitman’s “Oh, Captain! My Captain!” — Our fearful trip is done,/The ship has weather’d every rack, the prize we sought is won.
Dorsey was one of three graduates from Loyola High School on a Friday in 1918. He majored in psychology and starred as a 180-pound end for Coach Bernie Bierman’s Grizzlies. At the end of the 1920 season, the Missoulian released its all-star team from Montana colleges.
Dorsey, the newspaper said, “gave an unsurpassed performance of guarding the wings in the three big games in which he participated and was sure death in getting down on punts, nailing the receiver in his tracks at Whitman and in the Aggie and Idaho games, while his reach and ability to snare forward passes made him exceedingly dangerous on the aerial offense.”
While in law school, Dorsey was a speaker at jubilee celebrations of the St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E.) Church on Phillips Street; president of a local chapter of the Maintenance Club Auxiliary, formed to help pay off home mortgages, and vice president of the A.M.E. church’s Unity Club.
And then he was gone, from Missoula and from the Missoulian pages, for years. But Missoula didn't forget him.
“In the years immediately after the First World War, the only Negro on the MSU campus was gentlemanly James W. Dorsey,” the Missoulian editor reminisced in 1956, when Dorsey came to town to help celebrate Rhinehart's big night.
“Jim was always deferential. He was treated as an equal by his fellows, but invariably he left it to them to make the advances."
That legacy, coupled with King’s death in Memphis, spurred UM and Missoula into action in 1968.
Besides the school’s establishment of the Dorsey-King Memorial Scholarship, a Missoula Human Relations Commission was formed. Fraternities on campus took pledges of nondiscrimination. The Faculty Senate reaffirmed that student freedom of speech included the right to legally protest.
A student organization called Action Seminar staged two demonstrations, one centered on a local real estate office that displayed a picture of King “consorting with known Communists.” The following day some 300 people marched to the courthouse lawn, across the street from Dorsey’s childhood home. Among the speakers there was Mayor Richard Shoup.
“What’s going to develop is uncertain,” Dexter Roberts, an assistant professor of English and Action Seminar’s faculty advisor, told the Missoulian. “There is a split between those who want to work through normal channels and the activists.
“If you demonstrate, you’re treated as kooks. People don’t seem to be capable of handling direct action so they react negatively.”