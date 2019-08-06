The body of a 31-year-old Missoula man reported missing on Monday has been recovered, Mineral County authorities said Tuesday.
Andrew "Drew" Hossle's body was located late afternoon on Monday by employees of a local rafting company, according to Mineral County Sheriff Mike Boone. The sheriff said Hossle was positively identified and transported to the Montana Crime Lab. The investigation into his death is ongoing, Boone said.
Boone said in the Tuesday press release that Hossle had been exhibiting suicidal behavior, according to Hossle's friend. Hossle's friend told authorities he had last heard from Hossle as he was approaching the Triple Bridges near Alberton on Thursday evening.
Hossle was a behavioral specialist for Western Montana Mental Health and worked at C.S. Porter Middle School in Missoula. His 31st birthday was Saturday.
Mineral County Sheriff's deputies had found Hossle's vehicle near the trailhead 10 miles west of Alberton about an hour after he had hung up on his friend.
The subsequent search included four different agencies — the Mineral County Sheriff's Office, Missoula County Sheriff's Office, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and a Swift Water Rescue Team— along with Hossle's family and friends, beginning Aug. 1 and continuing through Aug. 3. The search included boats, drones, canines, all-terrain vehicles and foot searches, Boone said.
After reports from the local rafting company believing its employees had uncovered the missing man's body, Montana Highway Patrol and Missoula County Search and Rescue assisted Mineral County and state authorities in recovering the body.