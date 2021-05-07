Missoula man sentenced for 2017 sexual assault

A Missoula man was sentenced on Tuesday for sexually assaulting an acquaintance of his in November 2017.
Brett Michael Beierle, 26, was given a six-month suspended sentence at the Missoula County Detention Facility. He will receive credit for 11 days served. He will serve no additional jail time.
In March, Beierle pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor sexual assault.
On Nov. 17, 2017, Missoula police officers responded to a woman, identified only as Jane Doe, who was wanting to report a non-consensual sexual experience.
She told officers that two days prior, Beierle had contacted her on social media and asked her to pick him up in East Missoula. She said she knew Beierle from when she was 16 years old, but had not spoken to him since then, charging documents said.
Doe picked Beierle up from a gas station in East Missoula with her sister because she did not feel comfortable being alone with him, according to charging documents. Doe reported that the three of them drove to Doe's house, where Beierle groped Doe and eventually forced her to have sex with him.
Doe's sister was asleep in another room when the assault happened, according to charging documents.
The following morning Doe drove Beierle to his mom’s house, and later the two exchanged messages on Facebook:
"And when I say no it means no," Doe wrote, according to charging documents.
"I cant take no asca [sic] answer sometimes," Beierle allegedly responded.
After the woman made the report to police, officers went to her home to collect evidence from the night in question.
In March 2018, detectives interviewed Beierle, who denied the assault, charging documents said. When asked if his DNA would appear in the test results from the collected evidence, he told detectives, "it shouldn't … unless she sexually assaulted me."
About two months after detectives had talked with Beierle, his DNA came back as a match to samples submitted to the Montana State Crime Lab from the evidence officers had collected from Doe's residence.
In a victim impact statement filed to Missoula District Court in February, Doe said Beierle took away her sense of trust and safety.
“Because of Brett, I purchased a gun. Because of Brett, I'm now on meds. Because of Brett, I trust nobody. Because of Brett, I cant go anywhere alone. Because of Brett I've taken anger management classes. Because of Brett, I feel ugly and dirty. Because of Brett I'm stuck behind concrete walls, not getting the counseling I need,” her statement read. “He's a compulsive manipulator and deserves a harsher sentence (than) what he’s getting. Brett has been in trouble (with) the law since he was a teen. What's next? Raping another person?”