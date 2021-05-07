Missoula man sentenced for 2017 sexual assault

"And when I say no it means no," Doe wrote, according to charging documents.

"I cant take no asca [sic] answer sometimes," Beierle allegedly responded.

After the woman made the report to police, officers went to her home to collect evidence from the night in question.

In March 2018, detectives interviewed Beierle, who denied the assault, charging documents said. When asked if his DNA would appear in the test results from the collected evidence, he told detectives, "it shouldn't … unless she sexually assaulted me."

About two months after detectives had talked with Beierle, his DNA came back as a match to samples submitted to the Montana State Crime Lab from the evidence officers had collected from Doe's residence.

In a victim impact statement filed to Missoula District Court in February, Doe said Beierle took away her sense of trust and safety.