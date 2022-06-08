Missoula man sentenced for 2020 killing of Sundance Hernandez

A Missoula man was sentenced on Wednesday to 20 years in state prison for the 2020 shooting of Sundance Ron Leon Hernandez.

Christopher L. Newrider, 33, will serve the term with no time suspended. It includes a 10-year parole restriction. Newrider pleaded guilty to the charge in March.

District Judge Robert "Dusty" Deschamps III presided at Wednesday’s sentencing.

Court documents say Newrider shot and killed Hernandez on Dec. 8, 2020 in the Creekside Apartments parking lot. Newrider left the scene and headed toward the Clark Fork River. Law enforcement’s search for him caused a lockdown at Missoula College, and the University of Montana warned residents and students to avoid the area north of the Clark Fork River along East Broadway.

Missoula police arrested Newrider on Dec. 9. At the time of his arrest, Newrider was wanted for absconding from probation and parole.

At Newrider’s sentencing, Hernandez’s siblings shared how the death of their brother shook them.

“I just remember screaming, I was seven months pregnant and I didn’t think I could pull through,” Hernandez's sister Sirraya Swank said of finding out her brother was shot. “The heartache of losing a sibling is the worst pain you can feel.”

In her statement, Swank mentioned she hoped Newrider would spend his life behind bars. Deschamps let Swank know he was confined by the law and able to sentence Newrider to 20 years maximum.

“That’s his youth,” she replied.

Newrider was initially charged with deliberate homicide. In exchange for a guilty plea, the charge was downgraded to one count of negligent homicide, also a felony.

The charge was amended also in part because an eye witness gave sworn testimony that she had seen the two men in an altercation right before the gun fired, Missoula County Deputy Attorney Mark Handelman explained.

Newrider was represented by Public Defender Lisa Kauffman.

“This was an accident,” she said, to which Deschamps replied he had a hard time figuring out how a shot to the head could be accidental.

Kauffman’s arguments focused on Newrider’s tumultuous youth. Much of his childhood was spent in foster care and his young adult life spent in and out of prison.

Deschamps pushed back saying Newrider had been given ample opportunities by the court for rehabilitation.

“He killed somebody, period,” the judge said.

Newrider has previous felony convictions for burglary, aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping, the Missoulian reported. In 2008, Newrider pleaded guilty to hog-tying and beating a gay man while making homophobic remarks. Deschamps sentenced Newrider to 10 years in prison to be followed by 10 years of probation on those convictions.

Deschamps previously cautioned Newrider that if he were to appear again before the court, he would face a harsher incarceration period. He also noted Newrider shouldn’t have had a firearm in his possession.

“I gave you a chance,” Deschamps said. “I told you that if you came back I was going to lock you up.”

Newrider was remanded to the custody of the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office for transport to the state prison in Deer Lodge.

