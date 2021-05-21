 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missoula man sentenced for allegedly pointing gun at two people
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Missoula man sentenced for allegedly pointing gun at two people

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
clawson mug

Tyler Clark Clawson

 Provided

A Missoula man was sentenced on Friday for allegedly pulling a gun on two people in the AMC theater parking lot in April 2020.

Tyler Clark Clawson, who was 37 at the time of the incident, was given two 6-month deferred sentences for two counts of negligent endangerment, a misdemeanor charge. The two sentences will run consecutively.

Missoula District Judge Shane Vannatta presided.

On April 6, 2020, Clawson “negligently engaged in conduct that created a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury” to the victims by pulling out a gun and pointing it in their direction, according to amended charging documents filed to Missoula County District Court on April 1.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to the Montana Board of Crime Control, these are the ten Montana counties with the highest violent crime rate per 1,000 people.

Clawson entered a plea of no contest to the charges, according to court documents.

A no-contest plea means the defendant accepts the punishments of a guilty plea without admitting guilt.

Clawson’s attorney, Jeremie Marrow, said, “(Clawson) is doing an impressive job of re-entering the community.” 

The court acknowledged the progress Clawson has made with mental health treatment.

When Clawson addressed the court at the sentencing, he said the reason officers found two long guns in his car was because he was living out of his car at the time and had all of his possessions in the vehicle.

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon hiring 10,000 new workers in the UK

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News