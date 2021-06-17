Missoula man sentenced for allegedly soliciting sex from a minor

A Missoula man was sentenced on Wednesday afternoon for allegedly suggesting an 11-year-old have sex with him.

James Edwin Lewis, 67, was given a 15-year suspended sentence in the Montana State Prison. He is required to register as a Tier 1 sex offender, the lowest designation of sexual offender in the state.

Missoula District Judge Leslie Halligan presided.

Lewis was initially charged with sex abuse of a child in April 2020. This was amended to a charge of solicitation of sexual assault involving a minor in April of this year, according to court documents. This is also a felony charge.

In August 2019, Lewis had the 11-year-old victim stay in his camper with him alone, and told her if she wanted, the two of them could have sex, court documents said.

He entered an Alford plea to the solicitation charge in April. Under an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to gain a conviction.

