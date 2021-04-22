Missoula man sentenced for exposing genitals to women

A Missoula man will have to register as a level two sex offender for exposing his genitals to women on two separate occasions on Kelly Island in 2019.
Missoula District Court Judge Leslie Halligan sentenced Casey Aaron Crist, 39, on Wednesday to one year suspended in the Missoula County Detention Facility and six years deferred for two counts of indecent exposure.
One count was for a second offense, a misdemeanor, and the other was for a third or subsequent offense, a felony.
The six years deferred will run simultaneously with the one-year suspended sentence. He will not serve any additional jail time.
On Sept. 11, 2019, Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Scott King responded to a report of a man, identified as Crist, exposing himself to a mother who was hiking on Kelly Island, according to court documents.
When Sgt. King met with the woman, she told him that she had been walking with her 1-year-old daughter on a trail when Crist stepped out of the bushes and began walking toward her with his genitals exposed, according to charging documents. She said Crist came within about two feet of her and her daughter.
Two deputies searched the area and located Crist. He told law enforcement that he had come to the island to “enjoy himself” and was “there to masturbate but claimed not to have meant to expose himself to anyone” and denied walking toward the woman, according to court documents.
Upon further investigation, the detective assigned to the case connected it with another report of indecent exposure from August 2019, also on Kelly Island. A woman said she was walking her dog on the island about 8 a.m. when she noticed that a man, identified as Crist, was staring at her.
As she started quickly walking away, she noticed Crist’s genitals were exposed. She ran back to her car and called her boyfriend who confronted Crist, according to court documents. The boyfriend later identified Crist to law enforcement in a photo lineup.
Representatives from the county attorney’s office read statements provided by the victims at the sentencing.
The woman involved in the August 2019 incident said that Crist had changed her relationship with outdoor recreation and given her anxiety.
“This event is something that has thoroughly changed my life and should be spoken about," she said in the statement. "I have yet to return to Kelly Island and now must have my dog with me when I do walk. I no longer can walk after dark, and am consistently looking over my shoulder if I hear the slightest of sounds. This experience was an awakening for me. I had no idea there were people out there capable of hurting me like he did. He took a huge sense of security from me. I was alone in the woods, running and crying, not knowing what was going to happen to me. He took something I thoroughly enjoyed and benefited from and turned it into something that gave me anxiety.”
The victim from the September 2019 said that the noises she and her daughter were making on the walk were loud enough that they should have provided sufficient warning to Crist to put his genitals away.
“Any decent person would have tried to cover themselves up, turn away or apologize for accidentally exposing themselves to another person, especially since I was a woman carrying my child," her statement read. "Casey Crist did none of those. He in fact did the complete opposite. Instead he continued to approach me and my child with his genitals exposed, making me feel extremely vulnerable and scared for the safety of my daughter and myself. This was no accident.”
Crist said he was sorry for what happened.
“I have done everything to guarantee that this will never happen again,” he said. “I will never make anybody feel the way I made these victims feel. Again, I apologize deeply for my actions and take responsibility for them.”
Crist was previously convicted of indecent exposure in April 2018. He has been in treatment and received a psycho-sexual evaluation.
“In Montana we value our opportunities to be out in public spaces and when this happens it certainly creates significant trauma to individuals who experience these events,” Judge Halligan said. “I’m hopeful that with counseling the victims can obtain some sense of treatment for their anxiety — the fears that they have had.”