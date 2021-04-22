Missoula man sentenced for exposing genitals to women

Upon further investigation, the detective assigned to the case connected it with another report of indecent exposure from August 2019, also on Kelly Island. A woman said she was walking her dog on the island about 8 a.m. when she noticed that a man, identified as Crist, was staring at her.

“This event is something that has thoroughly changed my life and should be spoken about," she said in the statement. "I have yet to return to Kelly Island and now must have my dog with me when I do walk. I no longer can walk after dark, and am consistently looking over my shoulder if I hear the slightest of sounds. This experience was an awakening for me. I had no idea there were people out there capable of hurting me like he did. He took a huge sense of security from me. I was alone in the woods, running and crying, not knowing what was going to happen to me. He took something I thoroughly enjoyed and benefited from and turned it into something that gave me anxiety.”