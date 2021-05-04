Missoula man sentenced for holding gun to wife's head during argument

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Vang then knocked his wife to the ground and put his hand over her mouth to prevent her from screaming while he held the gun in his other hand, charging documents said. Vang then placed the handgun on the side of his wife's head, and she repeatedly asked him not to kill her.

Vang's wife told the responding deputy that she believed Vang was going to kill her in that moment, according to charging documents.

The couple’s five adult children then entered the bedroom where the two were fighting. Vang quickly hid the gun behind his back and under his shirt, charging documents said. Vang's wife then tried to get control of the gun, a struggle ensued between the two and the gun fired, shooting up through the back of Vang’s shirt and into the ceiling. One of the children then took the gun and left the room.

Officials later spoke with Vang, and he denied any sort of fight with his wife happened on Sept. 17, according to court documents.

Without officials mentioning any gun, Vang volunteered that he didn’t know the gun’s current whereabouts, according to charging documents. Vang went on to tell the deputy that he did have a gun in the bedroom and that his wife had fired it through the back of his shirt.