Missoula man sentenced for May robbery

A Missoula man arrested for robbing another man in May was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison.

Rio Don Beierle, 25, pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to commit robbery in October. Five years of his 10-year sentence were suspended. He received 242 days of credit for time already served in custody.

Missoula County District Judge Jason Marks presided at the hearing.

Beierle was part of a conspiracy with three others to steal belongings from another man in the spring. He and three other co-defendants went to the victim’s house on Liberty Lane. He allegedly held a gun to the victim's head, hit him with it and told him to get on the ground, according to charging documents. When Beierle and his co-defendants left, the victim noticed his gun, phone and wallet were missing.

Kandace Nateese Miller, 27, and Taylor Nickoles Mienke, 23, were each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit robbery in connection to the incident.

Beierle was initially also charged with one count of assault with a weapon and one count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, but the two additional felony accusations were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

In his interview with Missoula law enforcement, Beierle admitted to bringing a BB gun that looked like a pistol to the RV. He denied hitting the victim with the gun and taking anything from the RV, but said Mienke had taken some items, including a cooler containing pills and heroin, charging documents said.

When Mienke was interviewed by detectives, he stated that he, Beierle, Miller and a fourth defendant, a minor, had discussed the robbery at Miller’s house and were planning on taking “whatever they could get,” including the pills and heroin, according to charging documents.

Beierle declined to speak at his sentencing hearing. He was also ordered to be placed in a chemical dependency treatment program.

Judge Marks said the sentence imposed follows the plea agreement, and takes into account Beierle's extensive criminal history, the nature of the offense and his need for substance abuse treatment and support systems to help him become stable in Missoula's community.

