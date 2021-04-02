Missoula man sentenced for sending sexual messages to 12-year-old girl

A Missoula man will have to register as a level one sex offender for sending sexually explicit messages to a minor.

Steven A. Forgey will not serve any additional jail time. Missoula District Court Judge John W. Larson sentenced him on Thursday to 20 years suspended in the Montana State Prison for the attempted sexual abuse of a child. Larson also gave him a 10-year suspended sentence to run concurrently for tampering with physical evidence.

Forgey, who was 31 at the time, was arrested in October 2018 after a neighbor reported him to the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office. The neighbor noticed a 12-year-old girl going into Forgey’s house when he was there alone at night, according to court documents. The neighbor said she witnessed Forgey touch the girl in a way that was “suggestive of sexual relationship.”

The neighbor later looked at the girl’s phone and found sexual messages Forgey had sent her, the neighbor told police. The girl later told police Forgey had wanted to divorce his wife.

Forgey denied any inappropriate physical contact with the girl when interviewed by detectives, according to court documents.

Detectives took Forgey’s phone, which had been “wiped,” according to court documents. Forgey later admitted that he had deleted the phone’s data to “destroy some of the text messages on the phone.” He also acknowledged sending the girl sexually explicit messages three times.

