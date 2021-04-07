Missoula man sentenced for strangling woman

A Missoula man was sentenced on Wednesday for two felony assault charges.

Clifton Leroy Phillips, 47, was given five years in Montana State Prison for one count of strangulation of a partner or family member and five years for one count of partner or family member assault for a third or subsequent offense, with no time suspended.

Phillips has been convicted of partner or family member assault on at least two prior occasions, according to court documents.

He will serve these sentences simultaneously, and will have time reduced by 283 days for time already served.

Phillips pleaded guilty to both felony charges in February.

In June 2020, Missoula police officers responded to a report of an assault outside the Target store on the 2400 block of Reserve Street, according to court documents. Officers spoke with witnesses who said Phillips was physically assaulting a woman identified only as Jane Doe, Phillips’ wife.

One witness expressed that he thought had there not been witness intervention, Phillips would have killed Doe, according to court documents.

Officers talked to the victim and observed she was in visible pain, according to court documents.

Doe initially told officers she was fine and nothing had happened, and Phillips had intervened when she had attempted to fight with another woman in front of Target, according to court filings. She also reported being in pain.

