A man will spend five years in custody at the Montana Department of Corrections for running over and killing a woman with his truck in the Missoula WinCo parking lot.

Bradley D. Nagel, 54, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide while under the influence in January, court filings show. On Monday, Missoula County District Judge Robert Deschamps sentenced Nagel to 30 years at the DOC with all but five years of that time suspended.

Nagel was initially arrested in October 2021 after Missoula dispatch received several calls of a vehicle versus pedestrian hit-and-run collision in the parking lot of the Missoula WinCo Foods on South Reserve Street. The victim, Lucille Synek, died at Providence St. Patrick Hospital after she was treated for severe injuries. Surveillance footage showed Synek standing in front of Nagel’s truck and getting pushed to the side when Nagel drove forward after the two were arguing, according to charging documents.

“The loss of my mother has turned my world entirely upside down,” Dustin WolfeSynek, Lucille’s son, said. “I’ve lost a big component of my support system, and will never be able to truly live a normal life again at 27 years old.”

Synek’s loved ones detailed the evening of Oct. 16, 2021, and how they went from finding out about the incident to ending up in the hospital beside Synek in her final hours of life. They described her as an avid motorcycle lover and a woman with a big heart.

“I thought she’d always be there, but she was taken,” Bryan Wolfe, a nephew of Synek’s, said. “She was taken away from us.”

Nagel, who shared a five-year relationship with Synek, cried while Synek’s loved ones spoke about the impact her death had on them. When given the chance to address the courtroom, he apologized to Synek's family for taking her life.

Missoula Deputy County Attorney Mac Bloom said at the hearing’s outset that it was contested, with state prosecution and many of Synek’s family members wanting Nagel to serve out his time at the state prison, while Nagel’s attorneys requested he be sentenced to the DOC. The latter has more rehabilitative methods available to convicts.

“I feel for everybody in this room. It’s a hard call, I don’t know if I’m right,” Deschamps said after he pronounced the DOC sentence. After the judge's decision, Synek’s loved ones became visibly upset in the courtroom with some walking out before the hearing concluded.

In Montana, a vehicular homicide while under the influence charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in the state prison.

Nagel was remanded to the custody of the Missoula County Sheriff.