Missoula man sentenced in downtown gunfire case

A man won’t serve any additional jail time for injuring a person during a Missoula gunfire incident last fall.

Grason S. Lamb was sentenced to 20 total years, with all time suspended, in the Montana State Prison on Monday in Missoula County District Court. He pleaded no contest on Aug. 9 to one count of assault with a weapon and one count of criminal endangerment, both felonies.

He was given a 20-year sentence on the assault with a weapon charge and 10 years for the criminal endangerment charge. The two counts will run simultaneously to one another. The court also imposed a community service requirement of 200 hours per year for the next five years.

Lamb was arrested Sept. 8 on suspicion of firing shots in downtown Missoula, leaving one person wounded. Missoula police responded to gunfire at about 2 a.m. — they encountered a group of people running northbound on Ryman Street who reported to officers their friend had been shot, according to Missoula County charging documents.

They indicated the suspect, identified as Lamb, was just north of the parking garage near the Bodega Bar and Badlander.

When officers located Lamb, they saw him reaching into his pocket as he “refused commands to stop,” prompting them to run at Lamb and take him to the ground, court documents stated.

The victim was taken to Providence St. Patrick Hospital, where he told officials he and his friends were leaving the Bodega Bar when they saw Lamb pull a gun from his pants, fire it once toward the ground and then start shooting in the direction of the group, court documents said. They did not know who Lamb was and had no prior interactions with him.

In a sentencing memorandum, Lamb’s attorney asked for a deferred sentence, arguing that he has remorse for his actions and has acknowledged that he made a “horrific mistake.”

Lamb was in custody for over three weeks at the Missoula County jail after the shooting happened, according to the memorandum.