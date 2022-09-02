Missoula man sentenced in January domestic violence, sex assault case

A Missoula man will serve five years at the state Department of Corrections in an attempted sex offense case.

Nathan B. Harbison, 35, entered Alford pleas to two felonies in May: attempted sexual intercourse without consent and tampering with witnesses and informants, along with one misdemeanor charge of a second partner or family member assault.

Under an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to gain a conviction.

Missoula County District Judge Jason Marks sentenced Harbison to 10-year DOC term with five years suspended for each felony. They will run simultaneously with one another. For the misdemeanor assault charge, he was sentenced to 225 days at the Missoula jail, with 225 days credit for time already served.

A woman called police back in January of this year, alleging the two were arguing when Harbison sexually assaulted her by trying to forcibly remove her pants.

She clearly told him to get off of her, but he persisted in undressing her, Missoula County charging documents said.

When she attempted to call 911, Harbison grabbed her phone and threw it at a window, then tossed it down some stairs, she reported.

Harbsion admitted to perpetuating domestic violence toward the woman to explain the pushing. He said he tried to have sex with her to “change her mind,” but claimed he stopped when the woman asked him to and denied attempting to force her to have sex, court documents state. He further admitted to taking her phone to prevent her from contacting law enforcement.

At the sentencing hearing, the survivor provided a statement to the court. She said the attack had serious ramifications on her mental health, and she wanted Harbison to serve prison time and be listed as a sex offender.

The plea agreement originally called for a deferred sentence on the attempted sexual intercourse without consent charge, but Marks said he wasn’t comfortable handing down a deferred sentence in a case involving an attempted rape charge.

Marks also ordered Harbison to register as a Level 1 sex offender. Harbison was remanded to the custody of the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.