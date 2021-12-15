Missoula man sentenced to 100 years for child sex abuse

A Missoula man found guilty of raping a young child was sentenced on Wednesday to 100 years in the Montana State Prison without the possibility of parole.

Wes Lee Whitaker, 41, was convicted by a Missoula jury in June of three felony sexual assault charges. He was handed a sentence of 100 years for each count, to run alongside one another, all without the possibility of parole.

The jury’s decision came after an emotional four days of testimony by several witnesses, including family members and friends of the survivor and the survivor’s mother.

The charges stemmed from a 2018 incident where Whitaker sexually abused the young girl, who was 3 at the time, on multiple occasions while she was in his care. The girl communicated what happened to her mother, who reported the abuse to law enforcement. Whitaker was subsequently arrested by Missoula police.

Missoula County Deputy Attorney Brian Lowney requested a sentence of 100 years with no parole for each count.

“My intention here is that Mr. Whitaker never be released from prison, and so I think 100 years without parole would accomplish that,” Lowney said. “He’s likely to hurt someone else if he is out of custody.”

Lowney pointed out Whitaker has continually denied the allegations and paid no recognition to the trauma he has caused to the people involved. He also noted Whitaker’s significant criminal history, including previous child sex abuse cases.

Whitaker has opted to represent himself throughout his case, including at Wednesday's sentencing.

Whitaker has two child molestation convictions from the early 2000s in Georgia, according to the Montana Sexual and Violent Offender Registry.

Lowney read a victim impact statement from the child’s mom, which pointed to the significant impacts Whitaker’s abuse has had on the girl and the trauma it has caused in her life.

When given the opportunity to address the court, Whitaker tried to refute the prosecution’s claims. He took no responsibility for his actions, nor did he apologize to the survivor or others impacted by his abuse.

Missoula County District Court Judge John Larson presided at the sentencing hearing.

“There is no guarantee that you wouldn't commit another offense if you were released, and the parole restriction is for that reason. These are extremely serious crimes involving the most defenseless people, a child who trusted you,” Judge Larson said.

As he was escorted out of the courtroom, Whitaker said he objected. He has the option to appeal the sentence to the Montana Supreme Court. He was remanded to the custody of the Missoula County Sheriff for transportation to the Montana State Prison.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 4

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.