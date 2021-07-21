Missoula man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for meth trafficking

A Missoula man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison following a conviction for his involvement in a large methamphetamine trafficking operation.

Leon Paul Kavis Jr., 37, pleaded guilty March 9 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth and to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. His time in prison will be followed by five years of supervised release.

Kavis was identified to agencies as a source of meth circulation in the Flathead Valley from about November 2019 to November 2020, and California law enforcement told Montana officials that Kavis brought the drug to Montana.

Informants told officials Kavis had traveled to Fresno, California, in the past and dealt with the Aryan Brotherhood and Sinaloa cartel, according to court documents. While distributing in Montana, Kavis was receiving large shipments of the drug from members associated with the Aryan Brotherhood.

Eight informants working with officials reported receiving at least 34 pounds of meth from Kavis.