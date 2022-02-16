Missoula man sentenced to 30 years in state prison for sexually abusing 9-year-old

A Missoula man was sentenced to 30 years in Montana State Prison for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2019.

Kenneth J. Parks, 59, pleaded guilty to one count of felony sexual assault involving a minor in December.

Missoula County District Court Judge Robert "Dusty" DesChamps presided. Parks had 10 years of the sentence suspended, and was given a six-year parole restriction.

The girl, who was 9 years old at the time, was taken to First Step Resource Center in June 2019 after reporting sexual abuse to her mom, according to court documents.

She reported that Parks, a family friend, had inappropriately touched and groped her. The girl said it went on for several months, and she didn't tell her mother because she thought the abuse would stop, but it never did.

Parks initially denied the allegations to officials when he was interviewed in August 2019. He eventually admitted to touching her and said he knew it was wrong, adding his intent was to make the girl feel "wanted," court documents say.

